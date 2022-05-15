PKR polls: In-person voting numbers low so far, says election committee chair

PKR Election Committee chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the number of party members who have voted in-person in the ongoing PKR elections so far is still way too low compared to the 2018 polls. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The number of party members who have voted in-person in the ongoing PKR elections so far is still way too low compared to the 2018 polls, PKR Election Committee (JPP) chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

Without disclosing the exact numbers, she said turnout is expected to increase once online voting through the ADIL application is conducted from May 18-20, and when in-person voting opens in Selangor and Sabah as both these states have a high number of party members.

“So far, the number of party members who voted in Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Johor, the Federal Territory and Pahang is low. All these states also do not have a very high number of party members,” she said when met by Bernama at the PKR Wangsa Maju division polling center here today.

Commenting on PKR deputy president candidate Mohd Rafizi Ramli’s statement about technical problems in several areas, including those involving devices, Dr Zaliha said the JPP would look into these problems during the in-person voting process.

Dr Zaliha said the technical committee was constantly monitoring the system involved and added that so far, there was no need to postpone the election.

Earlier, Rafizi said he would write an official letter to the JPP requesting that technical problems during the party’s in-person voting process be resolved immediately.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said the voting process in the Federal Territories today, involving 14 divisions, including Labuan, ran smoothly, although there were some ‘tense’ moments in Wangsa Maju, Batu and Bandar Tun Razak.

She also informed that there were unopposed wins involving various positions in 57 of the 222 divisions nationwide so far.

In Pahang, State JPP Cordinator Wong Ming Hui said 14 divisions, namely Bentong, Bera, Cameron Highlands, Indera Mahkota, Jerantut, Kuala Krau, Kuantan, Lipis, Maran, Paya Besar, Pekan, Raub, Rompin and Temerloh conducted their elections today, adding the whole voting process ran smoothly.

Voting will continue tomorrow in Perlis, Penang, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, and May 21 in Selangor.

Party members in Perak, Sabah and Sarawak, meanwhile, will vote on May 22, those abroad will vote online on May 17 while the rest of online voters will do so from May 18-20. — Bernama