Abang Johari: GPS to contest in all 31 seats in GE15

Abang Johari seen speaking to reporters at the PBB headquarters today. — Picture by Roystein Emmor

KUCHING, May 15 — Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has shot down Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) call for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to consider allowing Bersatu Sarawak candidates to be fielded in Sarawak parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

Speaking to reporters, Abang Johari who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, reiterated that GPS will field their candidates in all of the 31 parliamentary seats available for the coalition.

“We will cross the bridge but GPS will field all their candidates in all 31 (seats),” he said after attending a GPS pre-council meeting held at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

Abang Johari was responding to news reports quoting Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who had urged Abang Johari to consider allowing Bersatu Sarawak candidates to be fielded in Sarawak parliamentary seats in GE15.

Muhyiddin was said to have made the remarks at a Bersatu event in Bintulu.

There are 31 parliamentary seats at stake in Sarawak, of which two incumbents in Saratok and Puncak Borneo are now Bersatu Sarawak members.

Earlier, Chief Political Secretary to the Premier Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman in a press statement today, said GPS is firm in not giving away any seats to Bersatu in the coming general election, adding that GPS will not compromise on its stand to contest in all parliamentary seats in Sarawak.

“This stand, mentioned previously by the Premier of Sarawak and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, has remained unchanged.

“With GPS contesting and winning the parliamentary seats, it would ensure that efforts to reclaim and safeguard Sarawak rights will continue for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Fazzrudin, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy youth chief said putting GPS at the helm would contribute to ensuring political stability to the nation, similar to what GPS had helped to achieve in the recent political crisis in 2020 and ensure prosperity to the people.

“We have been in this current political quagmire for far too long, and this period of instability has, to a certain extent, dampened both the economic development and the governance of the nation.

“If Sarawak prospers, I believe that the nation will too. What is important now is that Sarawak’s interest and the nation’s interest will remain the utmost priority,” he said. — Borneo Post