Agong extends condolences to families of Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah students killed in car crash in Kuala Kangsar

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said such fatal accidents should be a reminder to all road users to abide by the law and not to be careless while driving, for the safety of others. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah extended his condolences to the families of five Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) students killed in the car accident at KM245.2 of the North-South Expressway northbound in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, yesterday.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara, Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty expressed his sadness over the passing of Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22; Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21; Muhammad Nabil Haikal Muhammad Fariz, 19; Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20; and Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23, in the accident.

“His Majesty expressed the hope that the families of the deceased will be patient and resilient in the face of this sad and sorrowful time.

“His Majesty prays that the souls of the deceased are showered with the blessings of Allah SWT and placed among the righteous and faithful,” according to the statement.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also reminded people to check the roadworthiness of their vehicles and be alert on the road, especially during festive seasons.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said such fatal accidents should be a reminder to all road users to abide by the law and not to be careless while driving, for the safety of others.

According to Ahmad Fadil, the Agong advised the authorities and companies to tighten the monitoring process and recruitment of commercial drivers to ensure they have no problems and that their vehicles are always in good condition. — Bernama