PAS Ulama Wing chief says his party more Islamic than Umno

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — PAS Ulama Wing chief Datuk Ahmad Yahya today said that it is irrelevant to ask the Islamic party to be dissolved as Umno also carries Islamic’s struggle simply because PAS as a party is more Islamic in its constitution.

He said that PAS makes Islam and its sources of law as a policy and guide for politics and organisation as required by the requirements of the PAS Constitution in Clause 3 (Policy), Clause 5 (Purpose of PAS), Clause 6 (Efforts) and Article 7 (Law and Authority).

“In fact, it is the responsibility of all PAS members to obey and abide by the laws and teachings of Islam which are the policy of PAS as required by Clause 85 (1) of the PAS Constitution (Amendment 2020).

“Thus, Dewan Ulamak PAS Pusat is of the view that the proposal to dissolve PAS is irrelevant because Clauses 3, 5, 6 and 7 of the PAS Constitution (Amendment 2020) are too far away to be compared with Clause 3.1 of the Umno’s Constitution,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad was responding to Umno secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Maslan who said that PAS should be dissolved because Umno already has an Islamic agenda.

During a live talk show yesterday, he said that Umno had amended Clause 3.1 of its constitution in 2019 to include an Islamic agenda.