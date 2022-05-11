New Covid-19 infections rise to 2,605, cases in Labuan and Perlis doubled last week

Malaysian Muslims perform Aidilfitri prayers on the first day of Hari Raya at Masjid Sultan Azlan Shah in Ipoh May 2,2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to increase following Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations last week, hitting 2,605 new cases yesterday.

The Health Ministry’s CovidNow data also showed a rising trend in cases over the past seven days, across several states, including Labuan with a 150 per cent increase and Perlis with a 100 per cent rise.

Other states with a growing seven-day case trend were Kelantan (50 per cent increase), Terengganu (37 per cent increase), and Kedah (14 per cent increase).

Comparatively, yesterday, Labuan’s seven-day case trend showed an increase of 50 per cent, while there was a 40 per cent increase in Perlis.

However, most of the country saw a fall in their seven-day case trend as of today, with the largest reductions being 47 per cent in Putrajaya, 38 per cent in Perak, and 37 per cent in Sarawak.

Daily case numbers have been climbing since May 3, the day after Aidilfitri, when the country recorded its lowest number of new infections this year, at 922 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had earlier announced that a spike in cases was to be expected following the festive season.

Meanwhile, 2,014 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in a net increase of active cases to 22,953.

Cumulatively, since the start of the pandemic, 4,463,740 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the country.

Another eight people were recorded as dying from Covid-19 yesterday, including three who were brought into hospitals dead — bringing the cumulative death toll of the disease to 35,590.

Hospital usage for Covid-19 nationwide is at 5.4 per cent, with 1,250 people hospitalised.

Of these patients, 67 are in intensive care units (ICU), with 38 needing ventilator support — leaving ventilator utilisation at 0.2 per cent.

At the same time, 21,612 people are currently under home quarantine, while 24 are at quarantine centres.