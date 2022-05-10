Rapid Rail: Kelana Jaya Line LRT service disrupted by brake calliper hydraulic leakage

An LRT train is seen pulling in at a station in this file picture taken on June 30, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, May 10 — The Kelana Jaya Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) service was disrupted for more than four hours, affecting around 12,000 passengers this morning, by a stalled train that suffered a brake calliper hydraulic leakage.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Amir Hamdan said the leakage caused the brake disc not to be able to be released and required manual release by the maintenance team.

“We would like to apologise to our passengers for the delay they faced this morning, which affected their work routine.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience and anxiety caused by the incident,” he said in a press conference here today.

He also announced that affected passengers were entitled to collect a one-trip refund voucher at any LRT station counter, and the voucher would be valid for the next five days beginning today and can be used at all Rapid Rail train lines.

He also said that that Rapid Rail has engaged an external specialist starting early this year to conduct a thorough assessment on rail system improvements and the outcome will be shared with their stakeholders in the near future.

“We want to give our best service at all times and reassure the public that the rail transport service is safe,” he added.

Train service on the Kelana Jaya LRT line was disrupted from 8.16pm when a train stalled at the Taman Jaya LRT station. Services were fully restored at 1.26pm after work to move the train was completed. — Bernama