In London, PM says national textile industry has huge potential

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (centre) with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob visiting Tenun Pahang Diraja during London Craft Week at the Malaysian High Commission building in Belgrave Square, May 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

LONDON, May 10 — The country’s textile industry especially unique and creative fabrics such as weaving and batik has great potential to bring the nation to the international stage and become a profitable commodity, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In expressing confidence that the country’s industry such as the Royal Pahang Weave, batik, songket and tekat (embroidery) is viable to be brought to the world, he said such textile industries could garner the attention of the people and generate income.

“I believe if large-scale promotion is carried out, (to introduce the national textile industry such as weaving and batik) in London, it could attract tourists to the city,” he told Malaysian journalists here.

Ismail Sabri who arrived in the capital of United Kingdom early this morning visited the Royal Pahang Weave exhibition held for the first time at the Malaysian High Commission in Belgrave Square.

Earlier, the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah granted an audience to Ismail Sabri and delegation and Her Majesty later visited the Royal Pahang Weave exhibition which began yesterday until Sunday (May 15). — Bernama