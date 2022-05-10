CovidNow: Nearly 950,000 children in Malaysia fully vaxxed

Children aged between five and 12 years wait to get their Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A total of 945,787 children aged between five and 11 years, or 26.6 per cent of their population, have completed the vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow web site, a total of 1,560,474 children in the age group, or 43.9 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,898,581 individuals or 93.2 per cent of the population have completed the vaccination, while 2,996,030 or 96.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adults, a total of 16,045,993 individuals, or 68.2 per cent of the populations, have received the booster dose, while 22,968,441 individuals, or 97.6 per cent, have completed both doses of the vaccine and 23,244,381 individuals (98.8 per cent) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 27,286 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, with 8,290 as first dose, 16,207 as second dose and 2,789 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,446,288.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, only one death due to Covid-19 was reported yesterday, and it was in Kedah. — Bernama