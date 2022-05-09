Foreign Ministry: Malaysia strongly condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

Mourners and soldiers carry the casket of Egyptian conscript Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Ali, one of 11 soldiers killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group in the Sinai Peninsula, during his funeral in the town of Khanka, Qalyoubiya province, May 8, 2022. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Malaysia has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a water lifting facility in Sinai, Egypt on Saturday which resulted in at least 11 fatalities.

“Malaysia hopes that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice,” the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement today.

Malaysia extended its deepest condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Egypt, in particular to the bereaved families of the fallen soldiers, the statement read.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia strongly rejected all forms of terrorism that undermine regional peace and security.

According to media reports, at least 11 members of the Egyptian military, including an officer, were killed on Saturday in Sinai Peninsula when militants attacked a checkpoint at a water pumping station.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in recent years in northern Sinai. — Bernama