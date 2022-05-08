Police launch manhunt for inmates who escaped from Bukit Chabang drug rehabilitation centre

The police have launched a manhunt for two inmates who escaped from a drug rehabilitation centre (Puspen) in Bukit Chabang yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KANGAR, May 8 — The police have launched a manhunt for two inmates who escaped from a drug rehabilitation centre (Puspen) in Bukit Chabang, Beseri, yesterday.

Padang Besar distrct police chief Acting ACP Mohd Shokri Abudullah said the two inmates were aged 51 and 44.

One of them was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark-coloured track suit, while the other in white shirt and dark-coloured track suit, he said in a statement today.

He said the police received a report on the escape from the Puspen yesterday, following which an operation, which also involved members from the Perlis National Anti-Drug Agency, was launched to track down the two inmates.

The police, assisted by the General Operations Force, also mounted three road blocks, he added.

He urged those with information on the two inmates or their whereabouts to call 04-9492222 or 04-9491481. — Bernama