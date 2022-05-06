Melaka River Cruise boat service halted due to high water level of Sungai Melaka

The Melaka River Cruise (MRC) boat service was halted temporarily today due to the strong current and high water level of Sungai Melaka. ― Bernama pic

MELAKA, May 6 — The Melaka River Cruise (MRC) boat service was halted temporarily today due to the strong current and high water level of Sungai Melaka, following heavy rain from early morning today.

MRC said the resumption of the service would be notified after the situation eased.

“Heavy rains have caused high water level and the strong current in Sungai Melaka as well as unpredictable weather. As a result, the Melaka River Cruise boat service had to be suspended until the situation returned to normal,” it said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, several areas around the Melaka Tengah district were also hit by flash floods after continuous rain since 7am today.

The Melaka Tengah District Disaster Management Department (JPBD) Secretariat said that the heavy rain for almost four hours caused seven areas in the district to be affected.

“Roads in Batu Hampar have been temporarily closed for all vehicles, apart from the main road in Ayer Keroh also affected by this flash floods.

“Other affected areas are Kampung Telok, Kampung Pulau Kelapa, Kampung Sungai Putat, Taman Peringgit Ria and Bukit Cina,” it said in a statement.

However, no temporary evacuation centre (PPS) is open until 10am this morning apart from the situation is also improving. — Bernama