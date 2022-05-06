In Cheras, woman beaten to death by husband for revealing his affair on social media

Mohd Zaid said results from the post mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was an abdominal injury due to a strong blow using a blunt object. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband for revealing his affair on social media in an incident at a flat in Cheras a day before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the 28-year-old victim was believed to have been killed by her husband using his legs, hands and a blunt object.

He said the victim's 38-year-old husband was arrested on the same day (Sunday) at his house following a report lodged by a medical officer at Kajang Hospital.

“On May 1, at 9.16am, police received a police report from a medical officer on duty at Kajang Hospital stating that they had received an unconscious 28-year-old woman who was sent to the hospital by her husband. She was later confirmed dead," he said in a statement today.

He said an external examination conducted by the medical officer on the victim found bruises on several of her limbs, adding that her death seemed suspicious.

"Results from the post mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was an abdominal injury due to a strong blow using a blunt object.

"The motive for the murder was that the suspect was angry with the victim because she had uploaded on social media that the suspect had an affair," he said.

He said the case has been referred to the public prosecutor and the suspect would be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code at the Kajang Magistrate's Court on Monday. — Bernama