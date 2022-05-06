Anwar-Najib debate on next Thursday night at Matic KL, show to be ‘live’

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be facing off against Datuk Seri Najib Razak in a public debate next week. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be facing off against each other in a public debate next week.

In a joint statement today, the offices of both the Umno politician and the PKR president confirmed that the duo have reached an agreement on the much talked-about debate, without indicating the topic.

“Both have agreed to choose the Malaysia Tourism Centre (Matic), Kuala Lumpur as the location of the debate on May 12 at 9pm,” they said.

The debate will be broadcast live on TV and social media with the channels to be announced later.

It is believed to be the first time the two will be debating one-on-one in public.

The two federal lawmakers have recently been trading barbs on their social media channels over troubled oil-and-gas company Sapura Energy Berhad.

The row started when PKR deputy president hopeful Rafizi Ramli who is former Pandan MP challenged Najib to a public debate on Sapura Energy.

But Najib replied that he would only take on the debate if it were Anwar; the latter accepted last month.

However, the debate was deferred to after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.