Heavy traffic towards KL as city dwellers return home after Raya holidays

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Traffic flow on major highways heading to the capital is experiencing severe congestion due to the high number of vehicles as city dwellers begin to return to their homes after spending their Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays in their hometowns.

According to a Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) spokesman as of 10pm, in the northern region, traffic heading to Kuala Lumpur on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) was reported to be congested from Alor Setar until Sungai Petani (South) toll plaza, Kedah and in Perak, traffic is congested in Bukit Merah towards Changkat Jering, Bukit Berapit towards the Menora Tunnel, Ipoh to Gopeng and from Tapah to Sungkai.

“In the south, traffic on the PLUS highway is congested in Johor from Pagoh to Jasin, Melaka and Simpang Ampat to Seremban in Negri Sembilan while traffic from the east coast towards Kuala Lumpur is congested on the Karak highway to Bentong until Lentang, also at the Gombak toll plaza towards Kuala Lumpur,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that for northbound traffic, there was congestion on the PLUS highway from Tapah to Ipoh, the Menora Tunnel to Bukit Berapit and Bandar Baharu to Jawi while jams were beginning to build up for southbound traffic from Pagoh to Yong Peng and Simpang Rengam to Kulai. — Bernama