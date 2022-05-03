Malaysian Highway Authority: Traffic flow to north and south still congested

Traffic on the main highway heading north and south is moving slowly tonight as there are still people travelling to their villages and returning to their homes after the public holiday for Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Traffic on the main highway heading north and south is moving slowly tonight as there are still people travelling to their villages and returning to their homes after the public holiday for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said as of 10.30pm today, traffic was congested at the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound from Tapah to Gopeng, Ipoh to Changkat Jering in Perak and Alor Pongsu to Jawi in Penang.

“Traffic was also reported to be heavy from Pedas Linggi to Port Dickson and Bandar Ainsdale to the Seremban Rest and Service area.

“For traffic heading south and towards the capital, congestion was reported before the Hutan Kampung Toll Plaza in Kedah, Pendang towards Gurun, Sungai Petani Utara to Sungai Petani Selatan, from Changkat Jering to Bukit Berapit, Bidor to Slim River, Pagoh to Ayer Hitam and Simpang Renggam to Sedenak,” the spokesperson said when contacted by Bernama.

The spokesperson added that there was no congestion on the route to the East Coast, except from the Gombak toll plaza heading to the capital. — Bernama