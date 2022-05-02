Johor cops streamline duties for Aidilfitri

Johor police have fine-tuned the tasks of police officers and personnel on duty to ensure the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations in the state proceeded smoothly. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, May 2 — Johor police have fine-tuned the tasks of police officers and personnel on duty to ensure the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations in the state proceeded smoothly.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the emphasis was on residential areas and traffic conditions in the state.

“Last night, we adjusted the deployment of nearly 6,000 to 7,000 personnel throughout the Johor contingent to be mobilised during Syawal.

“Besides toll plazas, we will also monitor residential areas as people were seen leaving their houses in a hurry. We are worried if there is an element of negligence,” he told reporters when met at his open house at the Johor Police Chief’s official residence here today.

Kamarul Zaman said the police also deployed about 250 Motorcycle Patrol Units (URB) and over 100 Mobile Patrol Vehicles (MPV) to monitor hotspots, traffic congestion, gathering areas and shopping malls throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman in a statement said there were 727 accident cases recorded with six of them involving fatalities in Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 Ops Selamat 18 from Friday to yesterday.

According to him, the six fatalities comprised two cases each in south Johor Bahru and Kota Tinggi and one case each in Segamat and Kluang.

He said in the three days of Op Selamat 18, 7,249 summonses were issued by the Johor contingent Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) for offences such as speeding, driving in the emergency lane and using telecommunication devices when driving. — Bernama