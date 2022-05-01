Malaysians to celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad today announced that Muslims in Malaysia will observe the first day of the Aidilfitri holy month tomorrow. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR May 1 — Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow, May 2, Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced tonight.

“In keeping with the command of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, following the consent of the Rulers, I hereby declare that the date for Hari Raya Puasa for the states in Malaysia has been set for tomorrow, May 2, 2022,” he said.

The announcement was broadcast over local television networks.

After two years of celebrating Syawal in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, this time around Muslims in Malaysia get to celebrate Aidilfitri during the Transition to Endemic Phase which began last April 1. — Bernama