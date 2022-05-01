Malaysians have proven their strength in facing Covid-19 pandemic, says PM

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the solidarity of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) in facing those challenges had formed the basis for the government to focus on recovery efforts. — Facebook screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysians have proven their strength in facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years and now can relish the joys of Ramadan and Aidilfitri once again, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The prime minister said the solidarity of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) in facing those challenges had formed the basis for the government to focus on recovery efforts through a multitude of strategies so that the people can once again live comfortably.

In his Aidilfitri message tonight, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia was fortunate to be blessed with peace and stability as a result of political stability as well as unity within Keluarga Malaysia.

This is evident despite the world facing serious geopolitical challenges, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as Palestine and Israel, he added.

“These conflicts must be used as examples as without immediate solutions, they are capable of disrupting peace in those regions and also the global economy.

“Imagine, at a time when Keluarga Malaysia is joyously celebrating Aidilfitri, our brothers and sisters in troubled nations such as Palestine, Syria, Afghanistan and Libya are ushering in Syawal with tears,” he said in his Aidilfitri message delivered over television networks.

Ismail Sabri said peace was crucial and could only be attained by respecting one another to live together as a family regardless of race, culture and faith.

As such, he called on Keluarga Malaysia to hold firm to the concept of ‘tasamuh’, which is an Islamic teaching that stresses values of tolerance and togetherness in line with the concept of Keluarga Malaysia.

He said that ‘tasamuh’ is one of the admirable forms of morality and is very much needed in daily life, especially in society because, with ‘tasamuh’, a person will be more appreciative of the differences between fellow humans within the boundaries set by Islam.

“It is not just matters of worship that are regulated by Islam, social life too has its rules and one of them is the encouragement to be tolerant in society.

“It can be a guide for all of us in ensuring Keluarga Malaysia is not just a tagline, but must be a practice in our daily lives to create a prosperous society,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also advised Malaysians to make the most of the easing of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) that started today to be with their parents, relatives and friends to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship.

He reminded the public to continue to practise self-discipline for their own safety and that of their families as they celebrate Aidilfitri, even though many restrictions have been eased.

“Spend time visiting open houses and those that you cherish. For those of you returning to your hometowns, be careful on the road, drive conscientiously so that you reach your destinations safely,” he added.

The prime minister and his family also wished Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to all Muslims.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced that Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow. — Bernama