Two killed, three badly injured in Jeli road crash

KOTA BARU, April 30 ― Two people were killed and three others badly injured in a collision between a car and an MPV at Km108 Jalan Raya Timur Barat near Jeli last night.

Kelantan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Shuhaimi Jusoh said the dead were the drivers of a Perodua Alza MPV and a Proton Wira car identified as Mohd Hazlan Ibrahim @ Saleh, 33, and Muhamad Baijuri Mohd Shariff, 26, respectively.

The severely injured victims were the passengers of the MPV, namely a 31-year-old woman and two girls aged eight and six while a one-year-old boy escaped unhurt.

“The accident happened at about 11pm when the car skidded and entered the opposite lane before colliding with the MPV,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The bodies were sent to the Jeli Hospital where the injured sought treatment. ― Bernama