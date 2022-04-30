Report: Salahuddin shrugs off PAS’ mockery of Pakatan’s ‘big tent’ initiative

Pakatan Harapan vice-president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub says it is not an issue if PAS refuses to participate in its ‘big tent’ political cooperation initiative to ensure a straight fight with Barisan Nasional in GE15. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) said it is not an issue if PAS refuses to participate in its “big tent” political cooperation initiative to ensure a straight fight with Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th general election (GE15).

In a Malaysiakini report published today, PH vice-president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said this was because PAS may not be comfortable in the “big tent” initiative by the Opposition pact.

“Let PAS be if they are not interested.

“Perhaps PAS is more comfortable living in the jungle, making friends with snakes, lizards and monkeys,” Salahuddin was quoted as saying sarcastically.

He was responding to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s statement yesterday in which he mocked PH’s “big tent” initiative aimed at ensuring a one-on-one contest with BN in GE15.

The PAS leader reportedly said the Islamist party had refused the invitation as the “big tent” contained rats and cats, among other things.

Abdul Hadi yesterday stressed that PAS would instead defend the “unity of the ummah” agenda with the larger Muslim-based parties, namely Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno.

However, despite PAS’ interest in continuing its cooperation with Umno through the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact, the Malay nationalist party is no longer keen to do so.