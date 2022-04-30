Inland Revenue Board offices closed for Labour Day, Aidilfitri celebrations

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia logo in Kuala Lumpur December 9, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) announced today that all its offices nationwide will be closed for several days in conjunction with the Labour Day and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The IRB, in a statement today, said all its offices would be closed from May 1 (Sunday) until May 4 (Wednesday) in all states, except Kelantan and Terengganu.

As for Kelantan and Terengganu, the IRB offices will be closed from May 1 (Sunday) until May 5 (Thursday).

According to the IRB, customers are recommended to conduct their transactions online during the closure.

Taxpayers can get more information via IRB’s official portal at www.hasil.gov.my — Bernama