Air Selangor: 15 areas in KL to have water supply disruption due to burst pipe

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — There will be unscheduled water supply disruption in 15 areas in the federal capital due to a burst pipe at the Pudu Ulu Baru Pump House, Taman Pertama here.

The areas are Bukit Permai Industri; Kampung Cheras Baru; Pandan Bistari; Taman Bukit Pandan; Taman Bukit Permai; Taman Bukit Teratai; Taman Mawar; Taman Mega Jaya; Taman Melur; Taman Mestika; Taman Muda; Taman Pandan Mewah; Taman Putra; Taman Saga and Taman Seraya.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today, said that repair work was carried out at 11.30 am today and was expected to be completed at 9.30 pm, following which water supply would be channeled in stages.

“Alternative assistance through tanker lorries will be mobilised to the affected areas by giving priority to critical premises during this unscheduled water supply disruption period,” it said.

Consumers can refer to Air Selangor’s official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call the Air Selangor Contact Center at 15300 for more information. — Bernama