Report: Securities Commission sees exit of three more senior officials

A view of the Securities Commission Malaysia building in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Three senior officials are leaving the Securities Commission (SC), The Edge reported today, barely 24 hours after news broke that its executive chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Syed Jaffar Albar resigned.

According to the business paper, the three are SC managing director Foo Lee Mei, general counsel Chee Fei Meng, and executive director of digital strategy and innovation Chin Wei Min.

Citing unnamed sources, The Edge reported that Foo tendered her resignation recently while Chee decided not to renew her contract with the commission.

It added that Foo had been a deputy public prosecutor for six years and joined the SC in 1994.

Chee reportedly joined the SC in April 2019 and was legal head of the CIMB Group, one of Malaysia’s leading banks.

The Edge did not offer details on Chin apart from saying he joined the SC as an executive director in April 2016.

The SC has been in the spotlight recently over the controversy surrounding debt-riddled oil-and-gas company Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad.

The commission returned to the spotlight yesterday after the Finance Ministry confirmed Syed Zaid would be departing the commission on May 31, to be replaced by former deputy finance minister Datuk Awang Adek Hussin as the new SC executive chairman for a three-year term from June 1 this year to May 31, 2025.

Syed Zaid was first appointed on November 1, 2018 as the SC executive chairman and had served for three years, when his tenure was extended by another three years from November 1, 2021.

“It is an honour and privilege for me to serve the country, and lead an institution that stands resolutely strong like the SC.