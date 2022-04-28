Kelantan paddy farmers suffer RM26m in losses due to Feb floods

Flooded paddy fields in Kampung Gaung in Jalan Pasir Mas-Rantau Panjang in Kelantan February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, April 28 — A total of 1,365 paddy farmers in Kelantan suffered losses amounting to RM26.19 million from the damage that floods caused to their rice crop in February.

Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada) chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor said 4,500 hectares of paddy land were affected by the floods and among the worst affected areas were Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh and Bachok.

"We have informed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) to help the affected farmers, but because it involves a large amount of losses, the ministry is trying to apply for assistance from the Ministry of Finance and we are waiting for the decision," he told a press conference after attending a breaking of the fast with Kelantan media practitioners here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kamarudin said Kada is working with the state government to develop 100 hectares of idle land in the Tumpat and Pasir Mas to increase paddy production.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding at the end of February with the Kelantan Agricultural Development Corporation and the work to restore the idle land is expected to take two to three years before the planting begins,” he added. — Bernama