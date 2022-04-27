RMN urges govt to give immediate approval for acquisition of naval assets

Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Sany said the assets were much needed as the gap in combat capabilities faced by the RMN had widened, and was at a critical level. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 27 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has urged the government for the procurement of the second batch of Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) to be given immediate approval this year, for the preservation of the country’s interests and sovereignty.

Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Sany said the assets were much needed as the gap in combat capabilities faced by the RMN had widened, and was at a critical level.

He said the acquisition of the combat-capable LMS was in line with the planning of the RMN’s “15 to 5” transformation programme which had been recalibrated.

“RMN hopes that the government can provide positive consideration to ensure that the acquisition of these assets can be implemented in the near future.

“The RMN has received strong support from the Senior Minister of Defence (Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein) and the Ministry of Defence. So, I have full trust and hope in him (Hishammuddin) to get the LMS budget within this year as well,” he said.

He said this during a press conference in conjunction with the 88th Navy Day Parade at the KD Pelandok Parade Ground at the Naval Base near Lumut here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Reza said about 61 per cent of the assets owned by RMN were currently operating beyond the expected service life and were in obsolescence.

“Therefore, RMN is very committed to the capacity development plan or RMN 15 to 5 Transformation Programme. However, this transformation programme needs to be modified and realigned due to the challenges faced, namely the delay of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) construction project, as well as other acquisitions.

“Alhamdulillah, the senior minister of defence has announced that the LCS project will be resumed and has given a shot in the arm to the ‘navy people’,” he said.

Mohd Reza said, however, that RMN still needed many more new platforms as stated in the transformation programme, however, the priority of the federal government’s Budget due to Covid-19 had affected the implementation of the development plan.

“The RMN understands the government’s constraints to meet this need, but I am of the view that the current geopolitical situation is not very stable, and the RMN must always be alert and able to give the response required by the government.

“So I really hope that the acquisition plan for the assets can be obtained as planned in accordance with the development of regional maritime defence,” he said. — Bernama