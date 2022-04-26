PLUS says journeys on its expressway to take longer than expected, especially Saturday and Sunday

Vehicles using the North-South Highway at Kilometre 279.4 in Perak, February 2, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) is advising the public to carry out meticulous preparations as travel time on the expressway is expected to be longer especially this Saturday and Sunday as well as on May 7 and 8.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said this was because many expressway users are expected to grab the opportunity to enjoy free toll travel and would schedule their journeys back to their hometowns and return to the capital based on the toll-free dates.

“To handle the spike in traffic following the free toll announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday, PLUS also states its commitment to take all reasonable measures to help the public with the surge in traffic during the four days.

“PLUS will take appropriate measures and we have arranged various detailed preparations involving aspects of travel on the expressway, at the toll plazas and also rest areas,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced that the government had agreed to provide free toll and toll discounts to the Malaysian Family in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The free toll would be given this Saturday and Sunday, as well as on May 7 and 8 for the return journeys involving PLUS Malaysia Berhad Group (PLUS) expressway connecting the North-South Expressway network and Anih Berhad (ANIH) which operates the East Coast Highway (LPT).

The free toll would start at 12 midnight on April 30 until 11.59pm on May 1 to all classes of vehicles while for journeys on May 7, toll-free travel will start from 12 midnight until 11.59pm on May 8.

In addition, a discount of between 30 and 50 per cent would also be given to other highways on the same dates and times to all classes of vehicles.

In the meantime, PLUS explained that free toll was implemented along its expressway network which used the closed toll system and would be enjoyed when the consumers passed through the exit toll plaza during the period specified.

To enable PLUS to record the traffic data, users who opt to use Touch ‘n Go card must still touch their cards at the toll lane but no toll payment would be imposed or deducted from the card.

“Meanwhile, consumers who choose to use RFID too need to ensure they enter and exit the expressway by only using the RFID lane, and like the Touch ‘n Go card and SmarTAG, no toll payment will be imposed or deducted from their eWallet.

“Touch ‘n Go card users are advised to check the status of the card before their journey with Touch ‘n GO Sdn Bhd at http://tngportal.touchngo.com.my/tngPortal/login.

“This is to avoid being stranded in the toll lane which will cause congestion by using Touch ‘n Go cards which are not active or have been deactivated,” said the statement.

In addition, Azman also advised the public to follow the Travel Time Advisory (TTA) schedule which had been issued prior to this and to plan their journey carefully.

He said that this is to reduce congestion and for a smoother drive and they should also stop rest to refresh when necessary.

It was also recommended that expressway customers download the PLUS application to review the latest traffic conditions on the expressway via the CCTV displays provided.

They are also encouraged to use Waze or GoogleMap to plan their journey throughout the festive season. — Bernama