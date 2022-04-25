Police: 61 Rohingya escapees still at large

Most of the detainees have been recaptured, with a remaining 61 still at large. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, April 25 — Police are still tracking down the remaining 61 Rohingya detainees who escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Depot near Bandar Baharu on April 20.

Kedah Police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said they consisted of 51 men, six women, three girls and a boy.

“Currently, there are eight detainees at the depot, namely seven men and a girl. The documentation process is ongoing before we transfer them to another depot.

“As of 3 pm, a total of 467 escapees have been recaptured, comprising 243 men, 91 women, 68 boys and 65 girls. Operations to track down the remaining detainees are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

Last Wednesday, 528 Rohingya detainees fled the depot but six of them died after they were knocked down by a car while crossing a nearby highway. — Bernama