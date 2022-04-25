DIGP: Bukit Aman ordered to investigate cop who made live TikTok video during operation

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain said so far, police had not received any report on the matter but wanted the department to conduct an internal investigation. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident of a female police officer who made a live TikTok video during an operation recently.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain said so far, police had not received any report on the matter but wanted the department to conduct an internal investigation.

He said such conduct by an officer who was leading an operation was inappropriate.

“What is her real purpose of making a live TikTok video during the operation? That should not have happened,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman JIPS director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

“We will look into the standard operating procedures used by the Narcotics (Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department) during the raid and whether it is allowed (to make a live TikTok video).

“The investigation is being carried out in accordance with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993. This is the first complaint and instruction received by JIPS because it is different from previous offences such as personnel (uploading videos of themselves) dancing while in uniform,” he said.

The media reported that in August 2020, the police had issued a directive prohibiting its officers and personnel from uploading social media content of themselves in uniform.

Azri said police became the target of netizens’ criticism over the actions of the female police officer which had tarnished the good image of the force and was made solely for publicity purposes.

Prior to this, a one minute and 38-second video went viral on social media showing the policewoman with the rank of ASP in a police operations jacket explaining her job scope, including conducting raids and inspections. — Bernama