Businessman’s controversial Raya music video featuring dancing men referred to Jakim, says religious affairs minister

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The music video for a Hari Raya song by a businessman which sparked displeasure among Malaysians, has been referred to the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to be brought to the authorities.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said the video music, featuring a group of men dancing provocatively which was not in line with the eastern culture and Islamic teachings, was not suitable to be linked to the day of victory for Muslims after a month of fasting in Ramadan.

“All Malaysians and Muslims in particular should be sensitive in matters related to religion and entertainment should have a limitation, especially when the country is moving into the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said a post on his Facebook page today.

A group of men wearing singlets with songkok was seen dancing provocatively in the music video, earning the ire of netizens.

Idris advised that such music videos be removed from any social media platform or set to private for the owner’s personal viewing only.

He also called on the public to always be cautious and use their best judgment before posting any content that might upset religious sensitivities. — Bernama