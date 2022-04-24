Sarawak DAP deputy chairman says party will start negotiation for united front with PSB on April 26

Lau said the talks will focus on issues such as the party’s ideologies and the candidates. — Picture by Chimon Upon via Borneo Post

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, April 24 — Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will start its first round of negotiation for a united front on April 26 in preparation for the coming 15th General Election.

State DAP deputy chairperson Alice Lau said DAP will be represented by herself, treasurer Chiew Chin Sing and secretary Alan Ling while PSB will be represented by its president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“The 15th GE will be held anytime and there is a possibility it may even be held after Hari Raya or after Hari Gawai. Nobody knows and that is why we have set up our task-force on April 5 in preparation for the talk for a united front,” she told reporters over a DAP luncheon held yesterday.

Lau said the talks will focus on issues such as the party’s ideologies and the candidates.

“We will see how far the talk can progress and if the outcome of the negotiation is successful, we may then rope in other opposition parties to talk to form the united front,” she added.

The Lanang MP said the whole purpose of setting up the united front is to prevent the opposition parties from splitting the opposition votes.

She said this was exactly what happened to the opposition parties when they split the votes when vying for seats, hence handing an easy victory to the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government in the last 12th State Election.

Lau admitted it would not be easy for the respective opposition parties to sit down and talk since all the political parties have different political ideologies.

“But we will try and when we try, at least there is a chance to come up with an amicable resolution among the opposition parties,” she explained.

Lau also hoped that the Anti-Party Hopping Law would be passed in Parliament before the coming GE.

“And Malaysia will also not become a mockery after three Prime Ministers emerged from one mere election. This is very unfair to the voters,” she added. — Borneo Post