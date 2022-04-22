Saudia, Tabung Haji ink agreement to transport Malaysian pilgrims for three years

The agreement involved transporting the pilgrims from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia said in a statement today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) had inked an agreement with Malaysian haj authority Tabung Haji (TH) to transport Malaysian pilgrims for three years from 2022 to 2024.

The agreement, signed yesterday at the TH headquarters here, involved transporting the pilgrims from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia said in a statement, here, today.

The signing ceremony was attended by Saudi Arabian ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Hussien Qattan, Director-General of the Department of Hajj and Umrah Sales at Saudi Airlines Amer Al-Ghamdi, Director of Saudi Airlines in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam Ahmed Al-Owaidi, and Operations Manager at Saudi Airlines in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand Mohammed Al-Ghamdi.

On the Malaysian side, present were TH group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin and TH’s Haj executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, according to the statement. — Bernama