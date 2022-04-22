Hishammuddin: Littoral combat ship procurement to undergo transparent process

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said in the procurement of defence assets, we need to think outside the box as defence issues and national security cannot be compromised with money, political elements and narrow-mindedness. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI PETANI, April 22 — The Defence Ministry has given its assurance that the procurements under the littoral combat ship (LCS) project to streamline the country’s naval assets will go through a transparent process without leakages, abuse of power or corruption.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said in the procurement of defence assets, we need to think outside the box as defence issues and national security cannot be compromised with money, political elements and narrow-mindedness.

“The Armed Forces leadership and I will do our best to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to us,” he told reporters at the breaking-of-fast event with army personnel at the Sungai Petani Airport Camp here today.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob unanimously agreed to proceed with the project to procure the LCS.

The LCS programme is part of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s 15 to 5 development plan aimed at strengthening the country’s naval assets and all six ships are based on the Gowind design by French company, Naval Group (formerly known as DCNS).

In another development, Hishammuddin said the ministry was ready to assist the Home Ministry in tracking down over 90 Rohingya detainees who are still at large after escaping from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Depot on Wednesday. — Bernama