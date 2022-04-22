Cuepacs: Public Service Dept should monitor implementation of civil service circulars

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said this was in line with PSD’s effort to set up a task force to review all existing circulars to see if they are still feasible in the current perspectives and to cancel any circular that are no longer relevant. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has suggested that the Public Service Department (PSD) give more emphasis to circulars that are already in force but still not fully implemented by some departments.

Cuepacs president Datuk Adnan Mat said this was in line with PSD’s effort to set up a task force to review all existing circulars to see if they are still feasible in the current perspectives and to cancel any circular that are no longer relevant.

“PSD needs to monitor every circular that has been approved by the government so that the rights and welfare of civil servants are not neglected. This is important to ensure that every objective set for civil servants is implemented effectively,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said among the circulars that are not fully implemented is the promotion by time-based excellence for officers in the implementing group.

“The failure of certain departments to implement this circular will certainly affect the work motivation of civil servants,” he said.

He also gave an example that the circular allowing civil servants to make early redemption of Accumulated Leave of GCR (Gantian Cuti Rehat) is still not implemented even though it has been enforced from January 2022.

“The delay in implementing this circular is as if the benefits that civil servants should receive are not being given priority,” he said.

Adnan said the government had used a lot of energy and working capital to conduct the feasibility study of a circular and it would be a loss if there was no internal committee to audit its implementation. — Bernama