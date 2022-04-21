King, Queen convey condolences to Ali Hamsa's family

Former chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa speaks during 2014 Auditor-General’s Report Series 1 at Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur April 7, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah conveyed their condolences to the family of Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa who died today.

Their Majesties were saddened by the death of the former Chief Secretary to the Government and hoped that his family would be patient and resolute in facing this difficult situation.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul will be showered with blessings by Allah SWT and placed with the righteous,” according to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook account, today.

Their Majesties also highly appreciated and praised his service, deeds and sacrifices to the public service and the country apart from describing Ali’s passing as a great loss for the public service and the country.

Ali’s wife Puan Sri Rohani Abdullah, in a statement, confirmed that he died today at the Dublin Hospital, Ireland, and said that the funeral will be held in Putrajaya.

Starting his career in the civil service since 1981 in the Administrative and Diplomatic Service, Ali previously also served in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry; Ministry of Transport; Economic Planning Unit and National Institute of Public Administration.

He has also held the position of chairman of the 1Malaysia Housing Programme, member of the United Nations Committee of Experts on Public Administration (UN CEPA) and chairman of the Malaysian Institute of Integrity. ― Bernama