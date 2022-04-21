Agong, Permaisuri arrive in Kuching for two-day visit

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are in Kuching for a two-day visit. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 21 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived at the Kuching International Airport (LTAK) today for a two-day visit to Sarawak.

The special aircraft flying in the royal couple landed at the airport at about 12.20pm.

Their Majesties were welcomed upon arrival by the state's top leadership led by Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and the Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Sarawak State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, the three Deputy Premiers ― Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian ― and the state Cabinet were also present to welcome the royal couple.

Later today, Their Majesties are expected to visit the Satok Ramadan Bazaar here before attending iftar (breaking of fast) at the State Jamek Mosque here, where they will present contributions to 30 recipients. ― Bernama