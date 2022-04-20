Sabah to use special grant from federal govt to build 1,500 Rumah Mesra SMJ, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the Rumah Mesra SMJ, previously known as Hardcore Poor Housing Project or PPRT will be distributed evenly to all the constituencies in Sabah. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 20 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor has announced that the RM125.6 million special grant from the federal government will be utilised to build a total of 1,500 units of Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) in all 73 state constituencies.

He said the Rumah Mesra SMJ, previously known as Hardcore Poor Housing Project or PPRT will be distributed evenly to all the constituencies in Sabah.

“This decision is in line with the state government’s Hala Tuju SMJ initiative to ensure the wellbeing of the people and that they will have access to affordable housing.

“Excess fund from the allocation would be used to repair roads, suspension bridges and other infrastructures as well as properties damaged by floods,” he said at the breaking of fast event with Bersatu Sabah leaders at the Sabah International Convention Centre here today.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Hajiji in a joint statement stated that the federal government has agreed to increase the annual special grant for Sabah by 4.7 fold from RM26.7 million to RM125.6 million beginning this year.

Hajiji said it was a good start for Sabah while assuring that the funds would be put to good use for the benefit of the people and the state.

At the same time, he said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-Barisan Nasional (BN) state government was determined to pursue more through negotiations that are still ongoing to get the 40 per cent as agreed in the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

Hajiji who is Bersatu Sabah chief said this was among the many successes achieved by the GRS-BN state government after only three years in power. — Bernama