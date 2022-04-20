PLUS: 520 PLUSRonda teams to patrol highway during Aidilfitri season

Vehicles using the North-South Highway at Kilometre 279.4 heading south moving slowly in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holiday in Perak, February 2, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) will raise the number of its PLUSRonda teams to 520 so that it can increase the frequency of patrols, especially along critical routes, as daily traffic is expected to reach two million vehicles between April 29 and May 9 in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

PLUS chief operating officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zaidi said PLUSRonda would also offer assistance to owners of stalled vehicles along the highway.

“We also realise the impact such vehicles will have on the smooth flow of traffic along the affected routes.

“As such, PLUS will also place tow trucks and cranes along critical locations on the highway to facilitate and speed up the process of removing stalled vehicles, especially on ascending routes,” he said in a statement today.

He added that PLUS was also prepared to activate contra routes at certain locations along the critical routes with the help of the police.

He also said PLUS would also continue its collaboration with emergency and enforcement agencies like the police, the Road Transport Department (RTD) and the Fire and Rescue Department.

Besides that, Zakaria said about 500 Emergency Response Team (ERT) personnel would patrol the highway to offer assistance. — Bernama