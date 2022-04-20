HR, Home ministries conducting in-depth study of plan to create job opportunities for Rohingyas, says minister

Rohingya detainees who fled the compound are brought back to Sri Impian Temporary Immigration Detention Centre, Bandar Baharu, Kedah, April 20, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Human Resources Ministry and Home Ministry (KDN) are carrying out an in-depth study of a plan to create job opportunities for Rohingyas in the country due to security factors.

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said a detailed review was important to prevent more Rohingya refugees from coming to Malaysia if the plan to create job opportunities was implemented.

“I have discussed with him (Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin) regarding the security factor, where the KDN is worried that if we allow (the creation of employment opportunities) without proper planning, then many more refugees might head to Malaysia.

“So, we must study in detail in terms of implementation. For now, (we) still do not have a decision,” he told a media conference after the Perkeso 2022 breaking of fast ceremony here tonight.

Saravanan was commenting on the incident where 528 Rohingya detainees escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot at about 4.30am today.

As of 8pm today, a total of 351 refugees have been rearrested and police are still tracking down the remaining escaped detainees.

Meanwhile, six others were killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road at KM 168 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading south near Jawi, Penang. — Bernama