Police arrest Canadian man for refusing to wear face mask at Ampang mall

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah confirmed that the man was arrested at 8.30pm last night when he presented himself for questioning at the district headquarters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — City police said they have arrested a foreigner who refused to wear a face mask while patronising a shopping mall in Ampang, as required under the country’s Covid-19 preventive rules.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah confirmed that the man was arrested at 8.30pm last night when he presented himself for questioning at the district headquarters.

“The detainee is a Canadian man, 44, who works and resides in Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement today.

“The case is still being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, and Regulation 18 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations.”

The Penal Code offence relates to a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life while the Minor Offences Act section pertains to insulting behaviour likely to result in a breach of the peace.

Ashari urged members of the public with information on the case to contact the police either at the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters or at their nearest police station.

Yesterday, a video emerged on social media showing a maskless male foreign national confronting and verbally abusing a security guard at a supermarket within a shopping mall in Ampang.