Labuan Islamic Religious Council channels RM3.2m in tithe to 4,000 needy individuals for Aidilftri

LABUAN, April 19 — Some 4,000 asnaf (those eligible for tithe) individuals received Aidilftri aid of RM800 each from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) involving a total allocation of RM3.2 million.

Out of the RM800, a sum of RM300 had been credited into the recipients’ bank accounts in early Ramadan and the balance of RM500 to be before Aidilfitri.

Senator Datuk Bashir Alias said the aid was to reduce the burden of the needy during Ramadan and in celebrating Aidilfitri.

He thanked MAIWP for channelling the aid fast as well as the zakat (tithe) contributors, when speaking at the Iftar and handing out of aid to the recipients at Masjid Munawar, Kg Pohon Batu, here, today.

Bashir also praised MAIWP for always keeping up with the changing times by diversifying the aid given and striving to improve the socio-economic status of the Muslim community to ensure their well-being through development efforts and good management based on Islamic law, including the optimal use of its resources.

“MAIWP is just not focusing on channelling aid but also on increasing welfare and socio-economic development efforts and human capital development of the Muslim community through the programmes it has introduced,” he said.

At the presentation of aid today, each of the asnaf received a cash contribution of RM100 and a food basket containing rice, cooking oil, biscuits, sugar, salt, canned sardines, condensed milk, dried mee and dates, all worth RM100.

The contribution this year for the 107 asnaf recipients totalled RM21,400. — Bernama