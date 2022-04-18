Singapore says working to reduce processing time for Vehicle Entry Permit applications to three weeks

A long queue from as early as 7am can be seen at the office issuing the Autopass in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Susur 1/1 in Johor Baru, April 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, April 18 — The Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) today said it has further ramped up resources to handle the surge in Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) applications since the re-opening of the land borders on April 1, 2022.

“With the additional resourcing, VEP processing time is expected to be progressively reduced from seven weeks to three weeks,” it said on its website.

“To date, we have received around 120,000 VEP applications,” it said.

According to LTA, applicants will be notified of the expected processing time at the point of application.

Since applications opened on March 31, 2022, about 50,000 applicants or about 40 per cent of total applications have received the outcomes of their applications ahead of the stated processing time at the point of application.

LTA assured the remaining applicants that they can expect to have their applications processed within three weeks.

LTA advised the travellers to plan ahead while “strongly encouraged” leisure travellers to defer their plans to allow those with essential travel needs to make their trips first.

Earlier on April 8, LTA said had received around 76,000 VEP applications as at April 7, 2022.

“This is more than six times the weekly average before the land borders were closed,” it said.

Application of the VEP must be done online beforehand via VEP Digital Services on LTA’s OneMotoring website and not at Singapore’s land checkpoints.

When applying for the VEP, applicants should also ensure they have clear copies of all required documents such as Identity Card or Passport; Immigration Pass Card; Vehicle Registration Certificate (Perakuan Pendaftaran Kenderaan); Vehicle Certificate of Insurance (Sijil Insurans); and Vehicle Road Tax Disc.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must have LTA’s VEP approval email and valid Autopass card before they travel to Singapore.

Those without Autopass cards must refer to LTA’s VEP approval email for instructions to collect their Autopass cards at LTA’s Johor Baru Service Centre located at 34, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Susur 1, 80000, Johor Baru, Johor, before entering Singapore. — Bernama