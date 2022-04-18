Malaysia Airlines mounts extra flights to Sabah, Sarawak during Hari Raya Aidilfitri travel period

In a statement today, the national carrier said with the additional frequency with over 7,000 seats made available, fares will be dynamically adjusted downwards for customers to enjoy low fares. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd will mount 20 additional frequencies from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Sandakan, Tawau and Kota Kinabalu during the Hari Raya peak travel period beginning April 28 until May 8, 2022 to accommodate the domestic travel surge.

In a statement today, the national carrier said with the additional frequency with over 7,000 seats made available, fares will be dynamically adjusted downwards for customers to enjoy low fares.

“To celebrate the Hari Raya festival, Malaysia Airlines will be offering up to 20 per cent off airfares to all domestic destinations for booking from April 19-27, 2022 for immediate travel up to July 31, 2022.

“Flights from Kuala Lumpur will begin as low as RM139 for all-in fare to Peninsular Malaysia destinations, from RM209 to Miri, Bintulu, Kuching, Sibu, Sandakan, and from RM262 to Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Labuan,” it added.

Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said airlines globally set the price of flight tickets dynamically, subject to demand and supply and based on the date, time, and availability of seats within a specific timeframe.

“Fares will also be adjusted with passengers’ willingness to pay due to peak and seasonal trends as well as competitiveness against other airlines.

“It was never Malaysia Airlines’ intention of driving high fares to cause inconvenience to our customers, especially during the festive season,” he said.

He said Malaysia Airlines’ load factor has surpassed 90 per cent of its customers purchasing economy class tickets ranging from RM139 to RM1,047 during the peak travel period offered in earlier promotions.

“We encourage our customers to plan their travel and purchase tickets during the promotion period Malaysia Airlines offers from time to time to ensure they optimise their selection to enjoy our Malaysian Hospitality.

“Malaysia Airlines has been working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure safe and secure travel following the recent claims of airlines charging high airfares during the festive period,” he added. — Bernama