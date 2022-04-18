Law minister: Special task force’s full report on ex-AG Tommy Thomas’ book expected in June

In a statement, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said he and the committee monitoring the special task force had viewed and endorsed an interim version of the report today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The full report by the special task force reviewing former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ book, My Story: Justice in the Wilderness, should be ready by the end of June, according to de facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

In a statement today, Wan Junaidi said he and the committee monitoring the special task force had viewed and endorsed an interim version of the report today.

“This Special Task Force is a team that focuses on ‘fact finding’ regarding the allegations in Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ book.

“The final report that will be prepared by the special task force will be provided to the Cabinet for their consideration and for them to determine further action,” he said.

The special task force was appointed by the Cabinet on December 22 last year and, according to Wan Junaidi, had conducted 10 meetings between December 23, 2021 and April 12.

He said the meetings involved discussions and consultations with relevant individuals and government agencies such as the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Royal Malaysia Police, Judicial Services Commission, Office of the Chief Registrar Federal Court of Malaysia, Finance Ministry, Foreign Ministry, and the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry.

The special task force is chaired by Sarawak state legal adviser and former Sarawak state attorney general Datuk Seri Fong Joo Chung.

In January, Thomas wrote to Chung and said he has no intention of cooperating with the investigation as the task force’s creation is not only unprecedented but without legal basis, and potentially jeopardises the independence of the AGC.

After Thomas published his book in January last year, more than 100 police reports were made against him, with a significant number coming from Umno members.