Policeman dies in Jenjarom road crash

A policeman was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a jeep at Jalan Kampong Sri Cheeding, Jenjarom yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A policeman was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a jeep at Jalan Kampong Sri Cheeding, Jenjarom yesterday evening.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said in the 4.45pm incident, Corporal Muhamad Nazri Mohd Nor, 31, who was attached to the Bukit Puchong police station, was on his way home after completing his shift at 4pm.

“Muhamad Nazri was reported to have suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was sent to the Banting Hospital for further action,” he said in a statement today.

He said Muhamad Nazri had been serving the force for nine years and leaves behind a wife.

Abd Khalid said the jeep driver has yet to lodge a police report, adding that those with information are urged to contact Kuala Langat district police headquarters traffic investigation officer Inspector Keisha Nur Azalea Betty Saran.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, on behalf of the Selangor police contingent workforce, conveyed his condolences to the victim’s family members. — Bernama