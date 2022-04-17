Malaysia strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) condemns the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Linkoping, Sweden. — Google Maps screenshot

PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — Malaysia strongly condemns the provocative action by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Stram Kurs, for burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Linkoping, Sweden.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said the action has gone beyond moral limits and norms of the right to freedom of speech and expression.

“Such action is provocative and incites hatred that must be rejected by all who seek peace and promote peaceful coexistence,” it said.

Wisma Putra noted that Malaysia underlines the importance of eliminating all forms of violence and hatred, including Islamophobia.

It added Malaysia will continue to work closely with fellow members of the international community to prevent and eradicate Islamophobic sentiments and religious extremism.

According to media reports, the Danish leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party burned a copy of the Holy Quran on Thursday in a heavily-populated Muslim area in Sweden.

It was reported that Paludan, accompanied by police, went to an open public space in southern Linkoping and placed the Muslim holy book down and burned it while ignoring protests from onlookers. — Bernama