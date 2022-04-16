Terengganu general hospital to get RM500,000 from Putrajaya to upgrade old ward

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has announced an allocation to upgrade an old unusable ward in Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah in Kuala Terengganu. — Bernama file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Health Ministry has approved a RM500,000 allocation to upgrade an old unusable ward in Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the hospital is in need of a few immediate upgrading projects as a few blocks in the hospital were old.

“Without these projects, the hospital may not be able to provide optimum service to the people here,” he said in a Facebook live press conference after visiting the hospital today.

He said the first project approved is the RM500,000 upgrading works of Ward 8A at the main building.

“I understand the ward was not in use since 2019, we approved this upgrade to the ward so that it can reopen for operations,” he said.

He said another project that needed immediate attention is the relocation of Block E which had a lot of damage to the roof that is hazardous to the staff.

“I believe we will approve this project soon and relocate them to two new locations,” he said.

He said the hospital had submitted applications for a few other upgrading proposals including for its emergency department and gynaecology ward.

“I see there is a need for these projects so we will consider this application soon and hope to deliver good news to the hospital on this in the near future,” he said.

As for Hospital Dungun, which is under construction, he said it is now 99 per cent complete.

“It was slightly delayed but I will push for it to be completed by this year,” he said.