Sarawak minister moots school at rehabilitation home for girls

Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah hopes for a school to be set up at Taman Seri Puteri Kuching as a rehabilitation centre for juvenile female delinquents. ― Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, April 16 ― Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah has expressed her hope for a school to be set up at Taman Seri Puteri Kuching.

Located at Jalan Telaga Air here and run under the Welfare Department, the facility is a shelter and rehabilitation centre for juvenile female delinquents.

“We (Sarawak) already have schools in hospitals, as well as schools in prisons (the Integrity School and Sekolah Henry Gurney).

“I hope that a school would be set up in Taman Seri Puteri so that the girls there could continue their studies until they are 18 years of age,” she spoke at the ‘Program Tautan Kasih Bersama Sekolah Henry Gurney School’ in Kuching Prisons Puncak Borneo here yesterday.

Adding on, Fatimah said she was proud to see the trainees of Sekolah Henry Gurney ― a facility run by the Prisons Department meant to rehabilitate troubled boys ― having made commendable achievements in their academics, co-curricular activities and talent development.

“Thus, the decision to set up such a school in Sarawak was the right decision,” she added.

Also present at the event was Sarawak Prisons director Mohamad Rosidek Musa. ― Borneo Post