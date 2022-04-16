Over 300,000 children fully vaccinated against Covid-19

File picture shows children aged between five and 12 years waiting to get their Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — A total of 308,116 children aged between five to 11 years or 8.7 per cent have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW website, a total of 1,390,105 children in the age group or 39.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,869,234 individuals (92.2 per cent) have completed the vaccination while 2,971,696 or 95.5 per cent have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,965,602 adults in the country or 67.9 per cent have received the booster shot, while 22,960,229 (97.6 per cent) have completed their jabs and 23,236,925 or 98.8 per cent have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 55,755 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered of which 5,767 were booster shots, 38,467 (second dose) and 11,521 (first dose), bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,489,172.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 16 deaths were reported yesterday, with Perak recording the highest number of cases at five, followed by Pahang, Penang and Selangor with two cases each.

Johor, Perlis, Sabah, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur recorded one case each. — Bernama

TAGS: COVIDNOW, vaccine, PICK, PICKids,