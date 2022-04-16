MOH mulls scheduled raya leave, says Khairy

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar (center) inspecting a ward to be renovated, during a working visit to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ), Kuala Terengganu, April 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 16 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is looking into a method of scheduling leave to allow its staff to go on holidays in conjunction with the hari raya celebration this year.

Its minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said MOH would discuss the matter and would inform the ministry’s secretary-general for further action.

“Two years ago, we did not give or rarely gave leave due to the pandemic, but this year the situation has started to abate, maybe we will start allowing raya leave, but it (leave) will be implemented via a schedule,” he told reporters when visiting Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here, today.

He said MOH staff would be informed of the method of scheduled leave after the discussion had concluded.

Asked on the percentage of the staff that would be given approval to go on leave, Khairy said it depended on cases and the capacity of a hospital.

“We will try to give (allow staff to go on leave) as many as possible...But I cannot announce (percentage) now, have to be closer to the hari raya date,” he said. — Bernama