Umno’s Arman Azha calls for party to unite, focus on ‘enemies’ PH, PN ahead of GE15

The Umno Supreme Council made key decisions regarding the party’s direction for the 15th general election. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — After several key decisions were made last night by the Umno Supreme Council regarding the party’s direction for the 15th general election (GE15), Senator Datuk Arman Azha Abu Hanifah has said it was mandatory for all party members to accept the council’s verdict.

In a statement this morning, Arman Azha, who is a council member and chief of Umno Subang, said that there was no long time for disputes among party members and the party must strengthen its ties to face the challenge of winning GE15.

“We must recognise our main enemies, which are Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional, not us within the family of Umno and Barisan Nasional.

“This is the time for us to move as a team and reach out to the public, especially the young first-time voters before facing our main battle which is GE15,” he said.

Among the supreme council’s unanimous decisions yesterday was that it would not renew its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakatan Harapan after the agreement expires on July 31.

It also named Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its prime ministerial candidate for GE15.

According to Arman Azha, the council also pledged to continue with the tabling of an Anti-Party Hopping Act and “uncompromisingly” pass the proposed law in Parliament, aside from also implementing all unanimous proposals from the Umno 2021 General Assembly.